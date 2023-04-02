SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. — The Sullivan County Coroner has identified the names of three individuals who died when a tornado and storms rolled through the area late Friday evening.

Coroner Joe Coffman confirmed that 56-year-old Susan Horton and her son Thomas Horton, 38, and Shane Goodman, 47, all passed away on the night of March 31.

Donation, shelter and volunteer information

Several local agencies are working together to collect donations to serve families and individuals in need of assistance after the tornado outbreak.

Donations can be submitted at the Sullivan Civic Center located at 344 N. Main St.

The agencies are specifically requesting non-perishable food, Gatorade and other sports drinks. Other items of note are feminine products, baby wipes, storage bins, cleaning supplies and paper products.

Sullivan County officials said that clothing donations are not needed at this time.

Anyone in need of shelter is encouraged to visit Abundant Grace Church located at 761 IN 154 in Sullivan. People will be provided bottled water, self-care products, food, cleaning supplies and other resources.

Sullivan County officials ask that anyone who may be interested in volunteering do so in coordination with Sullivan County Emergency Operations Center by calling 812-268-6257, EXT 1.