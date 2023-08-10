SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. — A woman was injured after an SUV she was driving was struck by a train in Paxton Thursday afternoon.

Deputies with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched around 3:15 p.m. to a rail crossing located on Old Highway 41 and County Road 100 East in response to a car and a train collision.

Courtesy of Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.

SCSO said a preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the SUV allegedly failed to yield to railroad crossing arms and was struck by a CSX train traveling northbound.

The driver was identified as Ashley Leffler, 35, of Linton. Leffler is currently being treated at the Terre Haute Regional Hospital where she was transported from the scene of the crash with non-life-threatening injuries.