SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Sullivan man has been arrested on a warrant for failure to register as a sex offender charge after being caught driving a lawnmower on the road in Sullivan while possessing drugs.

According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, Robert Followell was found driving a lawnmower eastbound on Broadway Street in Sullivan on Jan. 22 at 5:30 p.m.

The arresting deputy recognized Followell as having an outstanding warrant for failure to register as a sex offender, a level 6 felony. After stopping Followell, the deputy reported finding both methamphetamine and marijuana in Followell’s possession.

Followell was taken into custody and charged with the following:

Possession of methamphetamine A level 6 felony

Possession of marijuana A class A misdemeanor



Followell is scheduled to appear in Sullivan County Circuit Court for an initial hearing relating to the failure to register charge Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 9 a.m.