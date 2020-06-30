Summer carnival coming to State Fairgrounds

INDIANAPOLIS – A first-time summer carnival is coming to the Indiana State Fairgrounds starting next month.

The Fairgrounds Fun Park was announced Tuesday by North American Midway Entertainment (NAME), and will feature carnival rides, games, more than 40 food vendors and outdoor entertainment.

“We are excited to bring much needed fun and excitement to Indiana for the summer,” NAME CEO Danny Huston said. “We are uniquely positioned as an Indiana company to provide this experience for Hoosiers and we are so excited to bring back the sounds, smells and sights of summer during this challenging year.”

Starting July 31 and running through September 7, NAME said the park will be for all ages with a variety of rides like the Star Dancer, the Skyride, the Crazy Mouse Roller Coaster and a Giant Ferris Wheel.

Huston said “We are mindful of the current pandemic and will adhere to state and local guidelines and practices to ensure the safety of all guests, staff, and vendors.”

The following was released pertaining to the carnival and COVID-19:

NAME will incorporate COVID-19 procedures for guests and staff at the Fairgrounds Fun Park, including employing a full-time onsite COVID Customer and Employee Safety Director who will ensure all components of its stringent program are followed. Guests are encouraged to follow healthy behaviors to best protect themselves. Additional protocols include: employee handwashing and equipment disinfecting; a series of hand sanitizing stations throughout the Park; contactless payment options; plexiglass shields to protect food; and additional sanitizing wipe downs of rides and games. NAME encourages those with under-lying conditions to stay home. If exhibiting any COVID-19-related symptoms, guests should not enter or remain in the Fun Park.

Information on tickets and admission can be found at fairgroundsfunpark.com.

Fairgrounds Fun Park

presented by Indiana 811

July 31 – September 7

Closed on Mondays & Tuesdays (open on Labor Day)

Open 12noon – Close (no admission after 9pm)

Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center

