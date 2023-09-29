Could this be the last of the year? In all likelihood, it will be for full sun and summer-level warmth on a weekend. We close September and open October reaching and surpassing 80 degrees. This will be the WARMEST Sept 30th in 25 years!

The sunny stretch will extend well into next week with daily high temperatures well above average. Peak of this late season heat comes Tuesday/Wednesday with temperatures a full 15-degrees above normal.

For those of you in the camp that has had enough sunny and warm weather, one week from today our weather takes a dramatic turn to real autumn air. The jet stream will dive south permitting the coolest air of the season to-date. Afternoon highs may fail to reach 70-degrees next Friday – the first time since Mid-May.