It was a flawless sky overhead and mild temperatures to open the month of September. A month that slides steadily into fall can produce some extreme heat. 90-degree days are to return and could produce the hottest of the season

FEEL OF FALL AGAIN BUT FADING

The month opened with clear skies and for the third time this week some outlying locations were well into the 40s at daybreak. Coolest, 46° Zionsville and Tipton. The lack of humidity, dry air along with the clear skies aids in these nighttime temps getting so low but there is a change underway. The slight turn to the south in the winds signals a warming trend and it has already begun. Area temperatures have moved back to and above 80-degrees Friday and that warming trend will continue.

With humidity still lagging, we will enjoy another very comfortable night with most locations staying at or above 50-degree Saturday morning. A steady rise in humidity will end that fall-like feel we’ve enjoyed for much of the past week.

WARMEST LABOR DAY WEEKEND IN YEARS

Sunshine will be plentiful for the entire Labor Day weekend and even beyond, a far cry from last year when clouds and rain marred much of the weekend along with high temper only near 80-degrees. Afternoons will continue to warm climbing into the 90s Sunday and Monday – the first time a Labor Day has topped 90-degrees since 2018. Humidity initially will be lagging but will rise slowly and will be much more noticeable Sunday and Monday. The renewed heat has some staying power but will not produce the same level of oppressive humidity we had last week

SEPTEMBER – FALL IS ON THE WAY

It is arguably the BEST month weather-wise annually in central Indiana with a bit a of weather that everyone can enjoy. Warm, if not hot days are still possible (much like this year) along with cooler nights and lowered humidity. It is among the faster months to cool.

The hottest September days on record were in the opening days of the month and as recently as 2011 when the mercury reached 100°. Now that we have lost over two hours of daylight since July 1sy the lengthening nights start to take a toll. We lose an additional 1 hour and 15 minutes of daylight this month with an average low temperature falling to 50-degrees on the 30th. The EARLIEST first freeze on record for the city of Indianapolis falls in September. September 30th 1899 dipped to 30°!

SEPTEMBER OUTLOOK

All indications favor a warm opening month to meteorological fall and that will weigh heavily on the entire month’s outlook. With a lack of rainfall that started mid-August, September ranks among the drier months annually. Dry conditions also aid in warmer temperatures, therefore the September outlook is for a high probability of ABOVE normal TEMPERATURES and BELOW normal PRECIPITATION.