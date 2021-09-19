Summer weather moves out, fall takes over this week

For the third straight day high temperatures reached the upper 80s in Indianapolis with a few locations even reaching 90 in Central Indiana. Our average high, now 77, has been topped in eight of the last nine days. However, this streak will come to an end in the coming days as a major pattern shift begins on Monday.

Showers and storms will play a role in our weather from the onset. While precipitation will be off and on, you will want to keep the umbrella handy at any time, especially in the morning. Temperatures will struggle to climb with the mostly cloudy sky, but we should manage to reach our average in the upper 70s. It will remain muggy throughout the day and mild overnight into Tuesday.

Tuesday is expected to be the rainiest day of the week as showers and storms move in along a cold front. High temps will be contained to the mid 70s with the sun expected to remain hidden behind clouds. A storm or two may be strong, but severe weather appears unlikely. Humidity will remain noticeable, but will drop sharply in the evening as the front moves through.

Wednesday and Thursday will easily be the coolest days of the week with high temps reaching no higher than the mid 60s! The last time our weather was this cold was back in late May. We should warm up again late week, but fall is certainly making its presence known.