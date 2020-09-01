Sun King announces Hard Seltzer variety packs

INDIANAPOLIS — Sun King Brewery announced a new addition to their beverage family Tuesday.

The Indiana brewery said mixed 12-packs of Sun King Hard Seltzer are now available.

“Since the days when we were developing the plan for Sun King, Dave (Colt) and I have never stopped dreaming of new beers and new ideas,” said Clay Robinson, co-founder of Sun King Brewery. “Our hard seltzers are the first of many fun new beverages that we’re excited to roll out for the future.”

The pack features 12-ounce cans with flavors including black cherry, mango, passion orange, and lemonade and can be found at their local retailer.

The brewery said the new product is “one of Indiana’s first locally-produced hard seltzers.”

Sun King said the seltzer cans and their annual Oktoberfest brew are also available at all Sun King locations, including its Downtown Indianapolis Tap Room, Broad Ripple Tap Room, Sun King Fishers, Sun King Spirits Carmel and Sun King Kokomo, as well as grocery stores, liquor stores and restaurants throughout Indiana.