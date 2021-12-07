Sun King to close Broad Ripple tap room

INDIANAPOLIS — Sun King Brewery will close its Broad Ripple location at the end of 2021.

A Sun King spokesperson confirmed the closure, saying the decision was based on the lease ending on the Broad Ripple Avenue building, a rent increase, and construction in the Broad Ripple area.

Sun King opened the Broad Ripple tap room in 2019, taking over the building from Thr3e Wise Men Brewing Company.

The closure leaves five Sun King establishments in the state, although that number will be back up to six again with the opening of a tap room in Mishawaka.

The Mishawaka location is expected to open in the summer of 2022.