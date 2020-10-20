Superintendent issues apology after student listed as ‘Black Guy’ in Brown County High School yearbook

BROWN COUNTY, Ind. — The superintendent of Brown County Schools issued an apology Monday after a student was listed as “Black Guy” instead of his name in the Brown County High School yearbook.

Images of the yearbook sent to FOX59 show that the Black student was the only one who did not have his name listed.

In a letter acquired by FOX59, parents and students were notified of the error, and an investigation is underway to find out how this happened. The letter also states that “the error in the 2020 yearbook is a clear violation of our nondiscrimination policy.” The yearbook is typically put together by the yearbook class and is overseen and edited by teachers.

That full letter can be read below:

The superintendent also posted a video to Facebook Monday addressing the situation.