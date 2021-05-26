Superintendents in central Indiana address equity issues in schools

A girl wears a face mask as students sit in a classroom of the Petri primary school in Dortmund, western Germany, on June 15, 2020 amid the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. – From June 15, 2020, all children of primary school age in the western federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia will once again be attending regular daily classes until the summer holidays. The distance rules and compulsory mouthguards are no longer applicable. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP) (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — Superintendents serving school districts around central Indiana are addressing equity issues in schools.

Wednesday, the superintendents from Indianapolis Public Schools, Pike Township Schools, and the director of the racial equity office gathered for a panel. They talked about how diversity, equity, and inclusion help with the success of Black students.

They say to improve that requires addressing disparities, mentoring, eliminating achievement gaps, and continuing to work on professional development in equitable learning.

“When we can address those systems for one group, for African Americans who are represented in the bottom in so many areas of our society, we know that everyone benefits from those kind of transitions, and those supports and so it really is about what do we do as a whole community to make sure everyone has the opportunity to thrive and grow,” said Aleesia Johnson, Superintendent of Indianapolis Public Schools.

They are also working with community partners on racial equity training for Indianapolis Public Schools and forming an equity council for Pike Schools.

The panel says teachers, administrators, parents, students, and the community need to all work together to acknowledge and address racism and create equity and opportunity for all students.