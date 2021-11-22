Supplement sold in Indiana recalled over fears of exploding bottles

INDIANAPOLIS — The FDA announced Mountain Meadow Herbs is recalling 54 bottles of its Candida Flush supplement.

According to the FDA, some bottles from “Lot# 0120011Q” have become pressurized over time in storage. The bottles are at risk of forcefully pushing out air, capsules, and powder when opened.

The bottles were distributed to retailers in IN, MN, MT, NY, TN and in Ontario of Canada. Product was sold directly to consumers in IN, KY, MN, MO, MT, NE, OH, PA, VA, and WI.

The affected product has the UPC: 8 13086 01593 2, Lot #012001l Q, Exp 12/22.

No illnesses or serious injuries have been reported to date.

If you have any of these products, please dispose of them immediately. Customers with questions can contact the firm at 1-888-528-8615, Monday-Friday, 8am-4pm MT, or send email to info@mmherbs.com.