HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — Love from an entire community is still on display in Richmond. As many await the news of Officer Seara Burton, they’re holding on to faith.

That includes miles away in Henry County.

“We’re here for them. They’ve been in our thoughts and prayers since the night that this happened,” said Sgt. Jason Williams, Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Williams, who’s also a K-9 handler, said he’s still praying for a miracle.

“It’s tough,” he said. “I feel for her family, and her wife, and her community and Richmond PD as a whole.”

When FOX59 last spoke with Williams, it was one week ago at New Castle High School, where his daughter plays for the school’s volleyball team.

That night, New Castle hosted Richmond at home. What would’ve been a rival match between the schools, Williams saw as an opportunity to help through “2 Teams, 1 Cause.”

During the game, New Castle volunteers helped sell t-shirts and wristbands carrying the name of Officer Burton. The goal was to raise money for her and her family as she recovers.

“We raised close to $1,500,” said Williams.

On Friday, officials confirmed Officer Burton was taken off life support. While she is not expected to recover from her injuries, officials said she is still alive and surrounded by loved ones in the meantime.

Though the circumstances have changed dramatically since last week’s fundraiser, Williams said their support remains the same in letting all of Richmond know there’s still a village behind them during this difficult time.

“It goes without saying that when this happens, it affects more than just one family or one community, it affects all of us. Everybody,” he said.

Williams said he still plans to sell t-shirts and wristbands, as well as collect donations, until there’s no longer a need. All proceeds will still go to Officer Burton’s family. You can order items or inquire about donations by reaching out on Facebook.