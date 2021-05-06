Support networks crucial for mental health wellness, experts say

INDIANAPOLIS — For young adults experiencing anxiety or depression letting them know they’re not alone is step one.

Mental health experts say building a support network is critical. That can be with your friends, family, and most importantly professionals.

To help, try to meditate at least for 10 minutes a day to focus on your thoughts.

This advice is coming from Indy native and now author Zach Westerbeck. He took his own personal struggles with OCD and depression and wrote a book about it. Now he shares his story with college students across the country to help them understand, there’s help out there.

“I was having thoughts of suicide from the moment I woke up, to the moment I went to bed,” said Westerbeck. “You’re not alone. There are millions of people worldwide that live and flourish diagnosable brain disorders, depression, anxiety – it doesn’t make you weak, weird, or different. It makes you human.”

Westerbeck wrote the book “You’re Not Alone” to share what he wishes he would have known when he was struggling. His best advice is to not be afraid to reach out to professionals. He says it could save your life.

For information on mental health recourses in Central Indiana, click here.