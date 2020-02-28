Surveillance camera captures murder of gas station clerk on near north side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Police are searching for a killer after a gas station clerk was murdered on the job Thursday night.

The deadly shooting just before 11 p.m. near 30th and College was all caught on camera. The store has nearly a dozen surveillance cameras that captured the moments leading up to the murder.

Just four seconds after walking into the store, the gunman shot the clerk.

The robber, wearing all black with a hood then jumped the counter and ripped out the entire cash register.

After dumping the register on the floor and leaving the business for a couple of minutes, the killer returned and climbed through the counter window a second time in order to steal a box of cigars.

“It’s a travesty. It’s shocking. It’s painful,” said Mark Landers, who lives nearby.

The store’s employees identified the victim as Manjinder Singh, whose family lives in India.



Customers who live right next door and shop at the Marathon on a daily basis were stunned the suspect pulled the trigger so quickly, seemingly intent on killing the clerk.

“It’s painful to see such a nice person - I’ve lived here since 2012 - to know that he’s gone,” said Landers.

The store does have protective glass surrounding the cash register. Unfortunately, that did not save the clerk's life.

“I don’t like having people killed,” said Rep. Ed Delaney (D - Indianapolis). “It’s painful you have low wage workers working to keep life together and they end up dead. This is not a good thing.”

Delaney has struggled for years to pass a law aimed at making convenience stores safer. Those efforts have been unsuccessful because of financial concerns.

“The resistance has been to the cost. The capitol of equipment and labor cost of having two people. That’s been the resistance,” said Delaney.

The Marathon murder marks the second time this year an employee has been killed on the job in Indianapolis.

Last month, a worker at Subway was shot and killed by three masked men. Despite police releasing still pictures of those suspects, that case also remains unsolved.

“The reality is we’re all just hurting each other. That’s the problem,” said Landers.

So far no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the suspect seen in the surveillance video is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

