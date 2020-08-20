Survey shows many Indianapolis police officers do not feel they have the support of Mayor Hogsett

INDIANAPOLIS – Startling new numbers from a survey conducted by the Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police show many IMPD officers do not feel they have the support of Mayor Joe Hogsett in their day to day job duties.

The survey was completed during a two-week span from July 20th to August 3rd. Officers filled out this survey before two IMPD officers involved in a use of force incident were charged with multiple felonies. It was also conducted before Hogsett proposed his 2021 budget.

Nearly 60 percent of IMPD filled out this July survey, according to Indy FOP. It is the highest participation rate than previous surveys in 2010 and 2012. There was a 200 percent increase in participation from the last survey in 2012.

IMPD officers were asked whether they agreed or disagreed with a variety of statements.

One of the statements said, “I have the support of the mayor of Indianapolis in my day to day duties.”

Indy FOP President Rick Snyder said 93% of respondents said they do not believe they have the support from the mayor and 3% agreed with the statement.

Indy FOP has said multiple times morale was lost after officers were not provided resources to be successful on behalf of the city during the May riots.

“The first thing from our elected leaders was criticism of their actions when it is those elected leaders who did not provide them the full resources to be successful,” said Snyder. “A huge fracture occurred right then and there.”

Snyder said officers were under constant attack for hours during the riots and they did their best in the downtown area.

After protests turned violent for a second night in a row, Hogsett signed an order implementing a county-wide curfew starting at 8 p.m. Sunday and ending 6 a.m. Monday.

Governor Eric Holcomb signed an executive order on that Sunday deploying members of the Indiana National Guard to protect state properties in Indianapolis from further damage.

“If you need proof positive, look at Friday and Saturday and you look at Sunday. What changed was our officers got the resources and portrayed support they need,” Snyder said.

The survey happened before Hogsett revealed his 2021 budget proposal which calls for a $7.7 million increase to IMPD’s budget.

“In fairness, this mayor has worked harder than any other mayor to get us to the level of staffing we should be at,” said Snyder. “He has done that year after year and he just did it again this year for the budget next year.”

The survey also showed morale is low within the IMPD. 83% of respondents said they do not have a high level of morale.

“I do fear the confidence of our officers is quickly eroding and that is what this demonstrates,” he said. “There is no morale right now. But this tool allows us to put some tangible metrics and numbers to that.”

Days after a grand jury charges two IMPD officers on the Emergency Response Group unit, IMPD confirmed 12 officers on that volunteer unit resigned. They are still officers.

This ERG unit responds to events like the riots that broke out in downtown Indianapolis. It is made up of about 150 officers.

Even with the fear of confidence eroding among officers, Snyder is confident the city can find some solutions.

“We have got to correct course here,” he said.

FOX59 reached out to Mayor Hogsett’s office for a comment. We received this statement from Mark Bode, Deputy Communications Director at the City of Indianapolis.

“As a former federal prosecutor, Mayor Hogsett has always been a proponent of thoughtful investments in public safety. He has committed funding each year to grow IMPD to 1743 officers, allowing for the return to community-based beat policing, which expanded this summer. In 2016 he launched a criminal justice reform process that has provided officers with more tools to assist residents in crisis through programs like the Mobile Crisis Assistance Teams and in-service trainings. And his administration has prioritized investment in less-lethal options and new technology to support officers, such as body-worn cameras – all while growing funding to address the root causes of violence through millions of dollars for community-based programming.“