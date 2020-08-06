Survivor of serious car crash meets first responders who saved his life

INDIANAPOLIS- A man who nearly died in a car accident in May is now back on his feet, meeting the first responders who saved his life for the very first time.

On May 25, first responders were called to the corner of South Emerson and English on Indy’s east side. There they found a blue dodge pickup truck severely damaged, and a young man trapped inside.

“It was a much more serious accident than we were anticipating,” said Emily Griffith, a paramedic with I-EMS. “We knew instantly as soon as we saw the truck and saw him that he was going to be in very critical condition.”

First responders saw the truck and instantly knew they had to move fast. Angela Damron saw the truck, and instantly knew it belonged to her son Damon.

“I was panicked,” Angela said. “I thought he was gone.”

She easily identified the distinct blue truck and rushed to the hospital, where she identified her son by his tattoos.

“It’s been rough ever since, but the recovery has been… I can’t believe the recovery,” Angela said.

Devon stayed just one night in the hospital. He’s had physical therapy to overcome a severe head injury. Now he’s here today, meeting the first responders who saved him for the first time.

“I was just in shock,” Devon said of his reaction to seeing the photos of his truck. “Like… I’m actually still here from that? And it’s because of them (first responders).”

Now 3 days before his birthday, Devon is here to thank his heroes. They say another hero, his seat belt, deserves credit too.

“I believe if he wasn’t restrained he probably would’ve gone all the way through the windshield, which would have been a much more serious accident,” Griffith said.

It was a miraculous recovery and a touching moment that neither patient nor paramedic is taking for granted.

“Almost 13 years of doing this, maybe a handful of times I’ve met someone that we’ve had on a run as a patient. It doesn’t happen very often for sure,” Griffith said. “Especially someone who was as critical injured as he was. And to have an excellent recovery, it’s pretty amazing.”

Two other passengers were injured in the accident but have also recovered.

Devon will be celebrating his 22nd birthday on Saturday