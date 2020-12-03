Suspect arrested after series of robberies

Chad Hubbard

INDIANAPOLIS– A man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a series of robberies in Indianapolis.

Police say the incidents started in October and involved a man armed with a revolver.

The investigation led police to 20-year-old Chad Hubbard. he was located on December 2 and detained.

Hubbard is believed to be involved in the following incidents:

  • Robbery of a person at 50 E. Thompson Rd.: 10/29/2020 at 9:03 p.m.
  • Robbery of a person at 1630 E. Southport Rd.: 10/29/2020 at 9:15 p.m.
  • Robbery of a person at 5911 Madison Ave.: 10/29/2020 at 10:39 p.m.
  • Robbery of a Speedway gas station at 5960 S. East St.: 10/30/2020 at 1:43 a.m.
  • Robbery of a BP gas station at 8045 S. Meridian St.: 10/30/2020 at 1:35 a.m.
  • Robbery of a Speedway gas station at 5508 Madison Ave.: 11/2/2020 at 7:51 p.m.

Police say a search warrant for Hubbard’s car and home was executed, and located related evidence in both locations.

He was arrested for robbery and taken to the Marion County Jail.

