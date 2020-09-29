Suspect claims he was defending his property during shooting that killed a pregnant woman in Speedway

INDIANAPOLIS – New details are emerging about what led up to a deadly shooting in Speedway over the weekend.

The violence took place early Saturday morning at the Eagle Creek Court Apartments. That shooting took the life of a 21-year-old mother-to-be identified as Faith Banks.

“It just doesn’t seem right. It doesn’t seem real,” said the victim’s friend who asked not to be identified.

Photo provided of Faith Banks.

That friend says Banks, known by some as Renee, was seven months pregnant with a little girl she planned to name London.

“She was like my best friend. I just think it’s unfortunate all the way around because she didn’t deserve to die,” said the friend.

After the shooting, the suspect stayed on scene and gave his side of the story. According to court records, Shawn Harris admitted to shooting out of the apartment window but claims he was fired upon first.

According to the affidavit, Harris told police he woke up after gunshots broke his apartment windows, so he grabbed a rifle and returned fire.

Booking photo of Shawn Harris.

Harris admitted, “He couldn’t see out the window… and he couldn’t see his target because the blinds were closed.”

Police arrested Harris for murder and criminal recklessness, despite claims he was defending his property.

“He can make whatever claim he’d like. It’ll be up to a jury to decide if his actions were reasonable under the law and that’s the key term, did he act reasonably?” said well-respected local attorney Ralph Staples who isn’t connected to the case.

Police wouldn’t confirm if Faith had in fact been the initial shooter, but she and Harris’s roommate had previously dated.

“It just doesn’t make sense how you accidentally shoot somebody,” said the friend. “Nobody deserves that at all. I hope they are held accountable. I really do.”

Harris is due in court for an initial hearing Wednesday morning. Formal charges have not yet been filed.

Ultimately that decision is up to the Marion County Prosecutors Office.