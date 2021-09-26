Suspect driving stolen vehicle injures two bystanders, crashes into home

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Around 2 a.m. Sunday morning, East District officers of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle being stolen from a dealership in the 2500 block of Shadeland Avenue.

“Those officers quickly saturated the area and located that vehicle,” said IMPD Public Information Officer William Young.

According to Young, officers tried to initiate a vehicle stop on what they believe to be the stolen vehicle, but the driver failed to stop for the officers.

“From preliminary investigations… our officers did pursue this vehicle. Officers lost sight of the vehicle approximately two times. So two vehicle pursuits,” said Young. “Officers did locate the suspect vehicle, or the suspect driving the stolen vehicle, a third time and tried to initiate another vehicle stop and that vehicle again failure to stop for those officers.”

The result of that third pursuit ended with this crash:

REPOST: with the original video as it somehow was deleted pic.twitter.com/U1ubZlYJPz — Bianca Reyes (@BiancaReyesTV) September 26, 2021

IMPD said a second vehicle was traveling eastbound on 21st Street when it collided with the suspect traveling southbound on Ritter Avenue. Inside that vehicle was an adult male and an adult female. Police say both are in serious, but stable condition.

Young said, after colliding with the innocent bystanders, the suspect went on to crash into a nearby home.

“[The suspect] actually struck a home that was occupied. None of those occupants are injured at this time,” said Young.

QUICK RECAP:



– Suspect stole a car from a dealership

– Officers pursued the vehicle 3 separate times. The driver never stopped.

– Suspect then hit a car with two innocent people inside

– After leaving the roadway, the suspect finally crashed into a nearby house



Listen below: pic.twitter.com/hQVQefCwXx — Bianca Reyes (@BiancaReyesTV) September 26, 2021

IMPD said the suspect was taken to an area hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Young said the department’s Internal Affairs detectives are working to determine the exact rate of speed the suspect was traveling, as well as ensuring IMPD officers followed the department’s pursuit policy.

This is a developing story and will be updated.