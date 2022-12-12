RICHMOND, Ind. — Police have a suspect in custody more than a year after a man was shot and killed near downtown Richmond.

The shooting happened on April 17, 2021, in the 200 block of North 13th Street. When officers arrived, they found Chad Mullins suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was taken to the hospital but later died.

The Richmond Police Department said police identified Tayshawn Newman as a suspect in the case. On December 9, 2022, Newman was located in Sparks, Nevada.

Police took Newman into custody on a warrant for murder and possession of a handgun without a license. He is now awaiting extradition back to Wayne County.