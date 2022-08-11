BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Police have a suspect in custody for a deadly shooting that happened in a Bloomington apartment.

The Bloomington Police Department said Kendrick Q. Webb faces charges after police say he got into an argument with a resident of Kinser Flats Apartments. During the argument, police say Webb shot Tyshawn Carter in the head.

After the shooting, police say Webb fled the apartment with the handgun. The department said investigators were able to determine Webb fled to the Chicago area.

On Wednesday, detectives, along with task force members from the United States Marshals Service, saw Webb on the front porch of a Melrose Park, Illinois apartment building. They took Webb into custody and transported him to the Cook County Jail.

Webb faces charges of murder and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. He was being held Thursday at the Cook County Jail awaiting extradition back to Monroe County.