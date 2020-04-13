Suspect shot by Greenwood police after allegedly shooting woman

GREENWOOD, Ind.– Greenwood police say an officer shot a suspect Monday after the suspect reportedly shot a woman.

Officers were called to the 300 block of Legacy Blvd., near E. Main St. and County Road 200 E, around 10:30 a.m.

A woman inside the home was shot, and police say the suspect would not drop his weapon when commanded. Shots were fired by at least one officer, hitting the suspect.

The suspect’s injuries appeared to be non-life threatening, police said. The woman’s condition is not known.

Police also said someone in the home has COVID-19.

This story is developing.