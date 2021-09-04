Suspect wanted on federal gun violence warrant arrested following chase on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A police pursuit on Indy’s northwest side ended with the suspect vehicle crashing on Indy’s northwest side.

The Indiana State Police said the chase involved a suspect vehicle and IMPD officers. The chase started when Indiana Crime Gun Task Force members were attempting to stop a suspect with a federal warrant for a gun violence-related charge. The suspect took off and hit an officer’s vehicle along with some civilian vehicles, so police called off the pursuit.

Shortly after the pursuit was called off, an officer spotted the crashed suspect vehicle on I-65 near I-465. Three suspects fled the crash, two of whom were armed.

Police were able to apprehend all three suspects and recover the weapons. The only injuries reported were minor complaints of pain in the pursuit crash.