Suspects in custody after vehicle pursuit in Beech Grove

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD announced that they were working with the Beech Grove Police Department on an investigation following a vehicle pursuit that had included gunshots being fired from the suspect vehicle.

Beech Grove had been in pursuit of the vehicle around noon on Thursday, with IMPD assisting as it had gone between jurisdictions. Shots were fired, but nobody was hit. Two people had ditched the vehicle and the chase had continued on foot, ending in apprehension.

At this time, all suspects are in custody. No information about them has been given, and police say there is no injuries or known threat to the community at this time.

This story will be updated as more information is released.