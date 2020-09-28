‘Suspicious’ death under investigation in Waynesville

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind.– Authorities in Bartholomew County are investigating a death in Waynesville.

Just before 6:30 a.m. Monday, deputies were called to the 2700 block of South East Street. A deceased female was located and police described her injuries as “suspicious.”

State police are processing the scene, along with the Bartholomew County coroner. The investigation is ongoing.

“The death investigation team is working aggressively to pursue further information and once that information is gathered, we will share it with the public, Bartholomew County Sheriff Matthew A. Myers said.