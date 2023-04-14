INDIANAPOLIS — SWAT team was called for an armed person who was barricaded in a vehicle at a Speedway gas station.

According to a Lieutenant on the scene, an IMPD commander stopped at a Speedway gas station on the 4000 block of W 38th St. when he was approached by a female victim who claims that she was beaten by her boyfriend throughout the day.

According to Police, she had visible injuries.

She told the officer that her boyfriend was armed and sleeping in the car outside the gas station and that he had made threats to kill her.

A SWAT team was called to the scene and helped with taking the person into custody.

No one else was injured and the female is okay.

Police believe that a potential homicide was prevented because she reached out for help.