SWAT called to fire at south side gas station

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A person shooting inside a south side gas station set the store on fire late Friday night.

Police received a call for shots fired inside the Marathon Gas Station on the 1300 block of West Southport Road shortly after 11:00 p.m.

Responding officers arrived to find a fire and upon investigating learned that a person may be barricaded inside with a weapon.

Fire crews arrived arrived and got the fire under control.

SWAT was called to the scene because police don’t know if the suspected shooter is still inside.

This is an active and developing scene.

Police are asking people to avoid the area of Southport Road and Bluff road.

