SWAT called to home on near northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A man allegedly shooting at police barricaded himself inside a home on the near northeast side.

The Indianapolis Metro Police say they received a call shortly before midnight Saturday night in reference to a domestic disturbance.

Responding officers say as they were arriving a man came out of a residence and began shooting at them.

IMPD says one of its officers returned fire and the man went back into the home.

No officers have been injured.

A SWAT unit and negotiators have been called to the home.

Police are asking neighbors in the area to stay inside their homes and for the public to avoid the area.

This is developing story. Check back for updates.