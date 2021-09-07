SWAT team responds to Indy’s east side after person wounded in shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a person was wounded in a shooting Tuesday night.

The IMPD said officers responded to the 3700 block of North Shadeland Avenue just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found a victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. Police did not have a condition on the victim as of the time of this report.

The IMPD said the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team responded to the scene for a possible barricaded subject.

This is a developing story. We will provide additional information as it becomes available.

