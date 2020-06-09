Swimmer in critical condition after incident at White Rock Park

ST. PAUL — A person is in critical condition after an incident Monday at White Rock Park in St. Paul, Indiana.

Around 6 p.m., authorities were called to the park for a male swimmer who was reported to be missing in the water for at least five minutes.

At about 7:15 p.m., an Indiana State Police diver found the swimmer near the docks in 17 feet of water.

He was taken to Major Health Partners Hospital in Shelbyville.

Authorities are withholding the swimmer’s identity at this time.

Conservation officers, Indiana State Police, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department and the Shelbyville Fire Department participated in the search and rescue operation.

Officials have not released any further details.