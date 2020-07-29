Sycamore School updates air filtration before students return

INDIANAPOLIS — Sycamore School in Indianapolis is updating its air filtration system to keep students and staff safe.

The private school on the north side reopens August 13 with in-person instruction only.

The new air system cost the school about $40,000 and will “clean the air of SARS, which includes COVID, also cold and flu viruses, dust and mold,” according to the Head of School Diane Borgmann.

Complete air exchange is supposed to occur every 10 minutes.

The school will also implement extra cleaning, install automatic faucets and soap dispensers in bathrooms, and provide plexiglass for in-between students when they have to work in groups.

As of now, Sycamore School is not offering simultaneous virtual classes as an option for students.

“That’s not to say there won’t be external. Intervening factors that force us to change,” Borgmann explained.

She said the school will go virtual if it needs to shut down.