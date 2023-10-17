INDIANAPOLIS — Taco Bell fans rejoice: Cheesy Street Chalupas are available at participating locations throughout the Circle City as part of the fast food company’s latest limited edition menu offerings.

Customers can enjoy their choice of shredded chicken or grilled steak inside a soft chalupa shell along with cilantro and onions paired with jalapeno ranch sauce at various Taco Bell locations throughout Indianapolis, with orders costing between $5.49 and $5.99 depending on the location. What makes the deal even better is that each order comes with two chalupas.

Those looking to enjoy the fan-favorite menu item are encouraged to check the store locator to see if their local Taco Bell is participating.

Chalupas were first introduced to Taco Bell menus nationwide in 1999, with the menu item becoming an integral part of the fast food chain’s ever-evolving menu.

This deal initially started on Oct. 12, so hurry and get your cheesy street chalupas as this deal is only set to continue while supplies last.