(WXIN) – The powers that be at Taco Bell have chosen Indianapolis as the testing ground for one of its newest items.

Taco Bell restaurants in and around Indianapolis are the first — and so far only — to offer Cheesy Street Chalupas, a “savory street-inspired snack” somewhat akin to the chain’s former Quesalupas.

Taco Bell’s Cheesy Street Chalupas are available in Indianapolis only, at least for now. (Taco Bell)

Each order comes with two Cheesy Street Chalupas, both made with mozzarella- and pepperjack-stuffed shells that are then filled with a choice of steak or chicken. Each chalupa is then topped off with diced onions and cilantro.

A representative for Taco Bell was not immediately available to confirm whether all Indianapolis restaurants were currently offering the item.

The dish sells for between $5.49 and $5.99, depending on location, according to Taco Bell.

Don’t get your hopes up, everybody: Taco Bell’s new nuggets are only available in Minneapolis, for now. (Taco Bell)

Cheesy Chalupas not your thing? Taco Bell is also testing Crispy Chicken Nuggets, though not nearly as close to Indianapolis as fans might hope.

The white-meat nuggets, which are marinated in jalapeno-spiced buttermilk before being breaded and fried, are only available in Minneapolis at the moment.

Customers who order the new nuggets can also choose between a signature “Bell sauce” for dipping (made with tomato, red chili, onion and garlic) or a jalapeno-flavored honey mustard.

Orders come in two sizes: five pieces (with one sauce) for between $3.99 and $4.99, or 10 pieces (with both sauces) for between $6.99 and $7.99.

Taco Bell did not say when, if at all, either of the new items would be available outside of their respective test markets.