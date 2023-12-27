INDIANAPOLIS — It’s been an interesting and exciting year for the food and beverage industry in Central Indiana. As 2023 wraps up, we’re looking back at some of the best new spots for a quick bite Indy had to offer.

One this is for sure, Indy is on the rise as a culinary hotspot! And, Jolene Ketzenberger from Culinary Crossroads said there are a few that stick out to her.

Ketzenberger said one of the first places to look is The Fountain Room at Bottleworks. Self-described as a “A stylish departure from steakhouse tradition,” Ketzenberger describes The Fountain Room as a new take on an old concept.

“It’s kind of a supper club vibe going. Very elegant,” she said.

A few blocks east Ketzenberger points to another hot spot: Julieta Taco Shop, which is helping to infuse some bold new flavor at the Stutz Building.

“The whole building is looking very cool, but it was really fun to see Julietta Tacos open and it’s sort of connected right there through a window to Turner’s bar. So, patrons at Turner’s bar order through the taco shop,” Ketzenberger said.

If you’re hanging out in Broad Ripple, Ketzenberger points to Fernando’s Mexican and Brazilian Cuisine. Which provides a fusion of rich flavors.

“So that’s fun to get a bit of a Brazilian vibe. Along with some of the Mexican specialties as well,” Ketzenberger added.

If you’re looking to get gussied up, Ketzenberger says one of the newest editions to the Indy scene just opened at the famous Dehaan Estate; The restaurant at Restoration Hardware.

“That was very exciting, the whole big fancy showroom with the beautiful home furnishings, as well as the very elegant upscale restaurant,” she said.

Finally, Ketzeberger says one of the best new restaurants in Indy isn’t really new at all.

She points to the much-awaited grand re-opening of soul food staple Kountry Kitchen as one of the Circle City one of the best moments of 2023.

“It’s bigger and better on College with the restaurant and an event and parking as well so it’s great to see them bouncing back from the fire that closed them,” she said.

Overall, Ketzenberger says it hasn’t been the easiest time for the food and beverage industry which is still recovering in Indy following the pandemic. But adds that with local support it is roaring back.

“We have lost a lot of our much-loved restaurants in the last three years. So, it’s even more important to support local,” Ketzenberger said.

Ketzenberger also said speakeasys continue to be a popular trend in Indy and that there’s more expected to open up in 2024. At the same time, she says zero-proof cocktails have become more popular in the Circle City for those looking to have a great alcohol-free time.