Taking care of your mental health amid the COVID-19 pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The coronavirus is causing closings across the country and these unexpected life disruptions can certainly impact our mental health.

We sat down with Doctor Danielle Henderson, an assistant professor of clinical psychology at IU's School of Medicine, who has some ways to manage stress and anxiety during these uncertain times.

Henderson says it is important to take a moment to acknowledge and recognize what you are experiencing. People may be experiencing a variety of emotions that is important to recognize.

People with children in their families should make sure to open up a dialogue about what they are experiencing as well. They might be thinking something is going on that is not in line with what is truly happening.

To combat falling in with the crowd, Henderson says it is important to check in with yourself to see what you think versus what the group is thinking to make sure your actions are not being influenced by others negatively.