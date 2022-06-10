INDIANAPOLIS — A tanker fire has shut down all lanes of State Road 37 on the south side of Indianapolis Friday morning.

The tanker caught fire around 6:30 a.m. on southbound State Road 37 near Wicker Road.

Courtesy INDOT

Preliminary information from Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine indicates a front tire on the semi carrying the tanker blew, causing it to hit a guardrail. The fuel tank ruptured and caught on fire.

The driver was able to get out of the semi before the vehicle became covered in flames. No one else was hurt.

Sgt. Perrine shared video from the fire and said all lanes of State Road 37 are closed. INDOT says the closure is from Fairview Road to Southport Road.

The tanker trailer was empty, but it had previously contained liquid asphalt, according to state police.

Perrine says there is significant damage to the road’s surface, and there will likely be an extended closure.