Taps on the Square continue to ring out in Martinsville eight years strong

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — For 416 consecutive Fridays, the sound of taps has filled the city square of Martinsville.

The tradition started as a way to honor those killed in the Sandy Hook school shooting 8 years ago. For a week, Bruce McKee went out to the square to play taps on his bugle. On the last day, he was asked why he was there.

When he explained it, the woman asked if he’d come back the next week to read her father’s name and play taps for him. Since then, this weekly tribute has honored those who served, sacrificed and those who have been killed all across central Indiana.

“We do this from the heart. We’ve got veterans in this group. To us, it’s just making sure our brothers and sisters are remembered,” Mckee said.

Four buglers regularly take part in Taps on the Square each week. The buglers are currently training a group of youth to take on the tradition.. With hopes of carrying it on indefinitely.