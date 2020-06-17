Target announces worker wages raising to $15 an hour

INDIANAPOLIS — Target announced Wednesday beginning July 5, the company will permanently raise its starting wage team members to $15 an hour, according to a press release.

The company also said it will give a recognition bonus of $200 to its frontline store and distribution center workers “for their efforts throughout the coronavirus pandemic.”

“In the best of times, our team brings incredible energy and empathy to our work, and in harder times they bring those qualities plus extraordinary resilience and agility to keep Target on the forefront of meeting the changing needs of our guests and our business year after year,” said Brian Cornell, Chairman and CEO of Target Corporation.

The announcements are part of Target’s nearly $1 billion investment increase since 2019, the company said.

Free access to virtual doctor visits for team members through the end of the year, additional extensions of a 30-day paid leave for vulnerable team members are also part of expanded benefits effective this week.

“Everything we aspire to do and be as a company builds on the central role our team members play in our strategy, their dedication to our purpose and the connection they create with our guests and communities,” said Cornell.