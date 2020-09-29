Target Deal Days set for October 13 and October 14, will challenge Amazon’s Prime Day sale

Target is set to take on Amazon head-to-head.

The retailer said “Target Deal Days” will take place on Oct. 13 and Oct. 14—the same dates Amazon set for its annual Prime Day sale.

“This year, in a holiday season unlike any other, we know it’s more important than ever for our guests to get great deals in a convenient and safe shopping environment,” said Christina Hennington, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, Target.

Target is promising deep discounts across several departments: electronics, home, essentials, toys, beauty and more. The deals will span the entire two-day event. The retailer said it will offer “more than double the deals compared to last year.”

It’s not the only special offer Target will run through the holiday shopping season; the retailer will have Black Friday pricing throughout the month of November along with weeklong discounts and digital deals.

This isn’t the first time Target has tried to keep pace with Amazon. Last year’s Target Deal Days fell on July 15 and July 16—the same dates as Prime Day.