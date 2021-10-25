Taste at Lucky Lou’s: Serving up authentic dim sum and Cantonese experience

INDIANAPOLIS — Taste at Lucky Lou’s was taken over by Elsa Lun and her daughter, Caisy Lun in August 2019 after Elsa questioned what she wanted to do with the rest of her life.

We were happy to chat with Caisy, Marketing Manager of Taste, and understand more about the operations of the restaurant, the cuisine they serve, and their purpose as the only dim sum specialized restaurant in Indianapolis.

“My mom took over this restaurant in 2019. She told herself ‘Okay, I’ve always wanted to own a restaurant and always wanted to do dim sum’, so she seized the day and did it,” explained Caisy.

Elsa, Caisy, and the entire staff at Taste are committed to serving a true, authentic and delicious dim sum experience. They put their whole selves into their craft.

“Dim sum is broadly translated to ‘a touch of the heart’,” said Caisy.

“So each of the steam basket it’s really all things of the heart. I feel like food really brings together people. We want to create that space, right, for Indianapolis and for people to come together and just you know, reconnect.”

Caisy explained that dim sum can be interpreted in many ways, in fact, they offer over 30 different types of dim sum at Taste.

Everything from sweet dumplings fried to perfection and filled with sweetened red bean paste, to thicker dumplings steamed and filled with shredded pork and flavorful spices. There truly is something for everyone at Taste.

Taste at Lucky Lou’s offers just more than dim sum, though. They also offer delicious Cantonese entrees, as well as traditional Schezwan entrees. There is a chef for each of the three specializations as well, so your food is always cared for with pride.

“Everything is handmade. Our chef comes in in the morning and wraps dumplings, hundreds of them, all different kinds, right? And then we steam them. And when you come to our restaurant, you order dim sum, we steam it fresh so you get the freshest thing possible,” said Caisy.

“We are also very committed to quality. We go out and inspect food supply every other week because we just don’t want to give-up on quality because that’s one thing that’s our philosophy. We want to offer you the best possible. We don’t skimp on ingredients or cut costs. So, it’s really involved,” Caisy explained.

The Lun’s and all the staff at Taste at Lucky Lou’s take great pride in their product. When it comes to Taste, there is a lot of hard work that goes behind the scenes, unnoticed.

“I think being a dim sum restaurant has also been very, it’s not the easiest thing, I think, to do, because you literally stand there and make hundreds of dumplings. It’s definitely labor-intensive, so you’ve got to love it. You’ve got to love dim sum,” Caisy said.

“You’ve got to love the product, to put in the work, right. And that’s what we’re running on is like our passion. We just want to give Indianapolis this amazing experience that we as a family love and hopefully other people love too.”

To learn more about the Lun’s and Taste at Lucky Lou’s, or to try it out, visit their website.

Also, don’t forget to check out their Instagram ran by Caisy, to see behind the scenes footage of how their different types of dim sum are made!