Taste of Speedway event takes place at Dallara Indycar Factory

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — The 6th annual Taste of Speedway event happened Tuesday at the Dallara Indycar Factory in Speedway.

After taking a year off for the pandemic, more than 40 businesses from all over Speedway came together to give samples of their products to customers. There are a lot of different things to sample, from pizza and pretzels to wine and beer.

Organizers hope that people will continue to support their local businesses even as things start to look grim with the delta variant’s surge.

“We just really encourage people to frequent their local businesses because it seems like things are getting a little scary again and we just want to make sure that everybody stays safe but visits and frequents their small businesses,” said Connie Harris, Executive Director, Speedway Chamber

Businesses in Speedway say the triple-header at IMS did bring out big crowds, and they’re hoping that business continues.