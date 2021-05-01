Taste of summer as Fishers AgriPark reopens for season

FISHERS, Ind. — The City of Fishers and Fishers Parks are gearing up for the summer.

The city reopened the Fishers AgriPark for its second season Saturday. The 33-acre urban farm features fields and gardens managed by Fishers Parks. It is open to the public for u-pick opportunities and livestock encounters. The park will be open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday.

The Fishers Farmers’ Market also started its 2021 season Saturday with an in-person market at the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater. The market will take place every Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon. It features more than 60 vendors from Central Indiana.

The City of Fishers and Fishers Parks teams are working closely with the Fishers Health Department to monitor the COVID-19 situation and implement safety measures to ensure that events are held safely. Events will be adapted as needed.