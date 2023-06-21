INDIANAPOLIS- A teacher shortage across Central Indiana could get worse in the next few weeks.

Summer has just started but school districts all around the state are trying desperately to fill positions, many of which have been vacant since the pandemic.

“During COVID we had a very drastic change in the world of education,” said Keith Gambill President of the Indiana State Teachers Association.

He said at the rate jobs are opening up, we could see more substitutes, while districts try to fill vacant positions.

There are around 1,900 teacher vacancies in the state.

“And it will have devastating effects for some of our students,” said Gambill.

He said teachers are simply not coming back.

Between the complaints of low pay and larger classrooms, many teachers are looking at other options.

“We have an issue where more folks are leaving the profession. While few are entering it and that’s the deficit that we’re seeing,” said Gambill.

Parents we talked to Wednesday said they’re hoping things will change.

“I think if we all sent our kids to the public schools system things would change for the better,” said Kristina Johnson- Yates a Broad Ripple Resident.

If you’re interested in a teacher position visit the Indiana Department of Education website.