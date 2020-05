RICHMOND, Ind. —Police in Richmond are searching for the person who shot two teenagers, killing one of them.

Police arrived at the shooting scene in the 300 block of Lincoln Street around 5 p.m. Sunday.

Officers found a 17-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl with gunshot wounds.

Medics transported both teens to the hospital. The boy later died.

Hospital staff treated the girl, and doctors released her.

The victims have not been identified because they are juveniles.

No arrests have been made.