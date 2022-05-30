INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are investigating a shooting that happened at Arborwood at Mann Road Apartments early Memorial Day.

Indianapolis police were called to the 6700 block of Twig Place on a report of a person shot. They located a 17-year-old male victim with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Investigators believe that the shooting happened outside; the victim was found on the bank of a pond. The 17-year-old victim and his family are from another state. Police say there is no danger to the area.

Information about a possible suspect and motive has not been released.