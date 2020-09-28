Teen dies after crash in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ind.– A teenager died Monday after a crash Sunday in Montgomery County, officials said.

The crash, which involved three vehicles and five people, happened just before 8:45 p.m. on State Road 47 and County Road 700 S.

Investigators say a Dodge Ram 1500 was traveling southbound on SR47 approaching the intersection of CR 700 S.

At that time, two vehicles, one of which was disabled, were on the right shoulder of the southbound lane.

The Ram truck, with two people inside, struck both vehicles. Two people standing outside the vehicles were hit, and one person was inside the disabled vehicle.

Those injured were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The passenger of the Dodge Ram, 14-year-old Andrew Thompson of Waveland, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.