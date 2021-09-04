Teen inside Kokomo residence wounded after residence shot several times

KOKOMO, Ind. — A teenager was wounded after the residence he was in was shot several times late Friday night.

The Kokomo Police Department said officers responded to the 5100 block of Kickapoo Drive around 11:59 p.m. Friday on a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found the residence was shot numerous times. A 15-year-old boy inside the residence was wounded by one of the bullets.

The boy was treated at a regional hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The department is asking for neighbors in the area to check their home camera systems to see if any portion of the shooting was captured.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Drew Wallsmith at 765-456-7388 or by email at dwallsmith@cityofkokomo.org. They can also call Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.