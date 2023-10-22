NEW PRARIE, Ind. — A 14-year-old is dead after striking an object at a high rate of speed while they were driving an off-road vehicle Saturday afternoon in LaPorte County, according to conservation officers.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of North County Road 350 East in New Prarie.

According to Indiana Conservation Officers, the teen was driving a four-wheeler on private property when they hit something.

The teen was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, conservation officers said.

The LaPorte County Coroner’s Office hasn’t identified the teen.

The crash is still under investigation.