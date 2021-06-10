Teen killed in shooting in Sullivan County, says state police

CARLISLE, Ind. — Indiana State Police say a 15-year-old is dead after a shooting in the town of Carlisle in Sullivan County.

Investigators say a call came in through 911 just after midnight of shots being fired at the intersection of Lewis and Ledgerwood.

ISP detectives say the shooting happened as a large gathering of two separate groups met up at the intersection. One person from one of the groups is then said to have fired multiple shots at the other group.

One person was struck and had a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim was taken to a hospital in Sullivan and then airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital where they died. The victim has been identified as Mezmariah Wilson, 15, of Shelburn, Indiana.

This is now an active and ongoing criminal investigation by the Indiana State Police.